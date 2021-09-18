2-Yr-Old Child Rescued From Bengaluru Home After Family of 5 Die by Suicide
Police are unsure of the cause of death and said the bodies had already started decomposing when they were found.
In a horrific incident, a two-year-old girl was found along with the bodies of her five family members in a house in Bengaluru. The child was rescued on Friday, 17 September, when her grandfather H Shankar returned to his home after five days.
The five bodies were discovered inside their house in the Byadarahalli police station limits on Friday night.
The child's mother Sinchana (34), grandmother Bharathi (51), mother's sister Sindhoorani (31), mother's brother Madhusagar (25) were found hanging from the ceiling.
Preliminary reports suggest that the family members died by suicide and a nine-month-old infant had reportedly starved to death. Only two-year-old Preksha was found alive.
Police are still unsure of the cause of death and said the bodies had already started decomposing when they were found. Reports suggest the suicide could have taken place five days ago. However, this will also be confirmed after the post-mortem.
No death note has been retrieved so far.
Police said that Shankar had left the house five days back after an argument with his daughter who had left her in-laws to stay with them. He came home to check on them when his calls were not returned, according to NDTV.
"I worked hard to get my daughters Sinchana and Sindhoorani educated. Son Madhusagar was also an engineering graduate and worked in a private company. Sinchana had come back home after having a fight with her husband over an ear-piercing ceremony of their daughter. There were no issues regarding finances. They have taken the extreme decision on trivial issues," Shankar said, reported IANS.
