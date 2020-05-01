Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs addressed a press conference to express gratitude to the COVID-19 warriors.“On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and the media, who have been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times,” General Rawat said.He said that on Sunday, there will be some special activities that the nation will get to witness.The Air Force will conduct a flypast from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It'll include both transport and fighter aircraft.India to Set up Separate Theatre Command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat“The Army, on its part, will conduct mountain band displays along some of the COVID hospitals in almost every district of our country. The armed forces will also lay wreath at the police memorial on 3 May in support of our police forces.”CDS Rawat, as quoted by ANI“The Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on 3 May. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals,” he added.This was the first time that CDS Rawat was addressing the media, in the presence of the three service chiefs, according to NDTV.The press conference came just days before the second phase of the lockdown comes to an end, on 3 May. However, the lockdown has been extended for another two weeks beyond 4 May, a Home Ministry order said.India has recorded over 35,000 cases of COVID-19 so far, with the death toll above 1,100.COVID-19 India Update: Death Toll Rises to 1,147, Cases at 35,043 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)