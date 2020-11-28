Amid Standoff, CDS Rawat Flags off Chinese Electric Car
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, head of the joint parliamentary committee on data protection bill, too attended the event.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat flagging off the launch of an electric car from China-owned Morris Garages (MG) on 25 November has raised many eyebrows as India and China are still at loggerheads along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), amid the government’s push for self-reliance by promoting domestic goods and services.
In the photos tweeted by the Chinese car manufacturer, apart from the CDS, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also the head of the joint parliamentary committee on the personal data protection Bill, was seen at the function. The committee had recently taken up the issue of Ladakh being geo-tagged as part of China by Twitter.
‘Was He Unaware?’
Many took to social media to question the move by the CDS. Congress leader Manish Tewari asked if CDS was unaware of the company’s origin or it didn’t matter to him.
Another user asked what message would be conveyed to the families of soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan valley.
Apart from Gen Rawat and Lekhi, Union minister of state for steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Pratap Sarangi also attended the event.
