Too Late to Remedy Economy Now: Chidambaram Ahead of Budget 2020
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bharadwaj
Video Producer: Kanishk Dangi, Mythreyee Ramesh
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Union minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, 15 January, said that it was “too late” for the Centre to remedy the economy before March.
When asked if he would like to give any suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget, he took a dig at her for not taking suggestions.
Catch the full interview here.
Loading...
Chidambaram added that even if the government introduces any major policy decision in the 1 February Union Budget, it would take at least six months to assess the impact.
Speaking about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent industrialists, the former finance minister said:
He added that while the “priority” of the government was Hindutva, they “did not understand” macro economics.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)