Chhota Rajan, 3 Others Sentenced in Rs 26 Crore Extortion Case
Rajan is accused of threatening to kill a Mumbai builder and trying to extort money from him.
A Mumbai sessions court has sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two years imprisonment in connection with an extortion case running into Rs 26 crore.
Rajan has been accused of threatening Panvel-based builder Nandu Wajekar and attempting to extort Rs 26 crore from him.
In 2015, Wajekar bought land in Pune, for which he paid a commission of Rs 2 crore to his agent, Parmanand Thakkar. Thakkar later asked Wajekar for more money, which he did not agree to pay.
Thakkar contacted Chhota Rajan to extort money from the builder, after which Rajan sent men to Vajekar's office. They demanded that he pay Rs 26 crore and when he denied to do the same, they threatened to kill him.
The other three accused in the case are, Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya and Sumit Vijay Matre.
