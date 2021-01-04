Chhota Rajan, 3 Others Sentenced in Rs 26 Crore Extortion Case

In 2015, Wajekar bought land in Pune, for which he paid a commission of Rs 2 crore to his agent, Parmanand Thakkar. Thakkar later asked Wajekar for more money, which he did not agree to pay.

Thakkar contacted Chhota Rajan to extort money from the builder, after which Rajan sent men to Vajekar's office. They demanded that he pay Rs 26 crore and when he denied to do the same, they threatened to kill him.

The other three accused in the case are, Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya and Sumit Vijay Matre.