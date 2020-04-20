Chhota Bheem Episodes: Check Date, Timings & How to Watch
A decision which might just delight children more, one of the most popular children animated series, "Chhota Bheem", which currently airs on POGO, will now also telecast on Doordarshan amid the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown.
“These are challenging times and we believe that POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan,” said
|DTH Provider
|Channel Number
|Dish TV
|Channel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
|Tata Sky
|Channel 114
|Independent TV
|Channel 205
|Airtel Digital TV
|Channel 148
|Videocon D2H
|Channel 149
|Sun Direct DTH
|Channel 310
|DD Free Dish
|Channel 1
|d2h
|Channel 149
|Cignal Digital TV
|Channel 171 (SD)
Where To Watch Chhota Bheem Episodes on TV?
The popular animated series 'Chhota Bheem' can be seen on Doordarshan channel.
Chhota Bheem Episodes TV Telecast Date and Time
Chhota Bheem will be telecast on Doordarshan Channel from 2 to 2:30 pm
How to Watch Chhota Bheem Episodes Online?
To watch Chhota Bheem, people can download the 'NewsOnAir App' from the app store for IOS users and Play store for Android users.
