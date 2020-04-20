Chhota Bheem Episodes: Check Date, Timings & How to Watch
The Quint
India

A decision which might just delight children more, one of the most popular children animated series, "Chhota Bheem", which currently airs on POGO, will now also telecast on Doordarshan amid the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The series, feature the superhero Bheem, will air on Doordarshan till 3 May from 2 pm to 2:30 pm.

“These are challenging times and we believe that POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan,” said

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks - South Asia said that in these challenging times, POGO’s fun-filled relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained.

DTH ProviderChannel Number
Dish TVChannel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
Tata SkyChannel 114
Independent TVChannel 205
Airtel Digital TVChannel 148
Videocon D2HChannel 149
Sun Direct DTHChannel 310
DD Free DishChannel 1
d2hChannel 149
Cignal Digital TVChannel 171 (SD)
Where To Watch Chhota Bheem Episodes on TV?

The popular animated series 'Chhota Bheem' can be seen on Doordarshan channel.

Chhota Bheem Episodes TV Telecast Date and Time

Chhota Bheem will be telecast on Doordarshan Channel from 2 to 2:30 pm

How to Watch Chhota Bheem Episodes Online?

To watch Chhota Bheem, people can download the 'NewsOnAir App' from the app store for IOS users and Play store for Android users.

