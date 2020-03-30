Chhattisgarh Migrant Worker Placed in Home Quarantine Hangs Self

A 35-year-old man placed in home quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from Tamil Nadu allegedly killed himself on Monday, 30 March police said.

Ganpat Markam, a borewell drilling worker who returned from TN on 20 March, hanged himself from a tree in Tangapani village in the morning, a Sihawa police station official said.

"Local health officials had asked him to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. He was checked by doctors till 29 March and showed no symptoms like cold, cough etc. On Monday, however, he hanged himself," said the police official.

His family has said Markam remained upset after his wife died last year, and his son started living separately, the official said, adding that the deceased was also addicted to alcohol.