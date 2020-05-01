The Chhattisgarh government has released a detailed plan for helping out residents in the state during coronavirus lockdown, which has lasted for more than a month and is expected to be extended further. The plan is all encompassing, and covers aspects related to migrant labourers, ration, food delivery and online classes.The government has taken measures to deliver essential groceries to more than 55 lakh families in the last two months. Apart from that, free ration is also being provided to families for one month even if they do not possess a ration card. Approximately 29 lakh children are also being given dry grains for meals at home.The state government has also started an online delivery facility for those wishing to order fruits, vegetables and other essential items. That can be done by visiting the website, https://cghaat.in/.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also announced that migrant labourers who are stranded in other states will be allowed to return to their homes. Baghel said that while food and shelter had been provided to the labourers previously, arrangements are now being made to bring them back.However, Baghel also said that necessary measures will be taken and the labourers will be quarantined for a prescribed period of time before being allowed to travel to their villages.This comes a few days after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that migrant labourers stuck in other states would be allowed to travel to their respective home towns, with certain conditions and restrictions. The government has ordered states and union territories to coordinate and facilitate a strategy to safely bring such labourers back.The government will also be launching an e-learning platforms where students and teachers can partake in online classes. The idea is to make education available to children even while they're stuck at home during the lockdown. The classes will be conducted through video conferencing and will involve interactive activities which can keep children hooked.Chhattisgarh has reported a total of 40 cases, out of which 36 have recovered and no death has been reported so far.