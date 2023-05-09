'Bore Baasi': Chhattisgarh's Affordable and Nutritious Superfood

Bore Baasi – a recent internet sensation – has become synonymous with Chhattisgarh's rich and diversified cultural heritage as well as its identity.
Taking a step further in the direction of strengthening its regional identity, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on 1 May, demonstrated his dedication to recognising the invaluable contributions of manual workers by joining in the splendid feast.
He sat down with workers at Raipur's Science College ground, where thousands of them had gathered to mark Labour Day and celebrate their 'Bore Baasi Tihar.'
The chief minister expressed his gratitude for the workers' contributions to the state's progress and acknowledged that bore bassi is more than just a meal – it's a vital part of their lives.
What Is Bore Baasi? Is it Good For Your Health?
Bore Baasi, in essence, is fermented rice. A meal bore baasi is served with other regional delicacies like chutney, bhaji, athan, badi-bijauri, and gondli.
The preparation involves soaking cooked rice in leftover rice water, known as 'maad,' along with additional water, and letting it sit overnight with a lid.
This mixture is then consumed in the morning, known as bore baasi.
This process imbues the rice, with various health-promoting properties, making it more advantageous than regular rice.
Kodo rice can be a substitute for diabetic patients, and those with high blood pressure can consume this Chhattisgarhi traditional dish with a small amount of rock salt.
For thousands of people in Chhattisgarh, bore bassi is a cost-effective and nutritious superfood.
According to nutritionist Dr Anil Gupta, "The fermentation process of bore baasi not only eliminates excessive fat but also enhances its nutritional value."
Gupta said that the levels of Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin K, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and selenium are increased through the fermentation process.
Further, probiotics like lactobacillus and lactic acid bacteria are produced during fermentation, making the dish even more beneficial. The presence of these probiotics helps improve digestion, alleviate gastrointestinal ailments, and boost the immune system.
Gupta said that soaking 100 grams of rice in water for 12 hours can increase its iron content, making it beneficial for the body.
Bore baasi Tihar not only highlights the hardships of the workers but has also helped Chhattisgarh cling on to its cultural heritage.
Add to it the CM Baghel's continued efforts to promote Chhattisgarh's regional delicacies, festivals and infuse the sense of Chhattisgarhiya has helped preserve the age-old practices and appreciate them.
