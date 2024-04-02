Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2024: Facts About the Maratha King

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great leader who dedicated his life to helping the poor and needy. He was a true king who had a deep concern for the suffering of others. Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary is observed every year on 3 April. He died on 3 April1680, due to severe fever and dysentery. His death marks the end of an era in Chhatrapati's rule.

Shivaji Maharaj was a fierce warrior who had the ability to send shivers down the spine of even the most powerful rulers. He led the foundation of the Maratha Empire and is renowned for his warfare strategies, administrative skills, heroism, and other gallantry skills. Shivaji Maharaj was born in the Bhonsle Maratha clan, in present-day Maharashtra on 19 February 1630.

Let us check out some interesting facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - The Maratha Warrior King below.