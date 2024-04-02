Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2024: Facts About the Maratha King

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great leader who dedicated his life to helping the poor and needy. He was a true king who had a deep concern for the suffering of others. Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary is observed every year on 3 April. He died on 3 April1680, due to severe fever and dysentery. His death marks the end of an era in Chhatrapati's rule.
Shivaji Maharaj was a fierce warrior who had the ability to send shivers down the spine of even the most powerful rulers. He led the foundation of the Maratha Empire and is renowned for his warfare strategies, administrative skills, heroism, and other gallantry skills. Shivaji Maharaj was born in the Bhonsle Maratha clan, in present-day Maharashtra on 19 February 1630.
Let us check out some interesting facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - The Maratha Warrior King below.
Interesting Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Following are some of the interested facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that everyone must know.
Many people believe that Lord Shiva gave Chhatrapati Shivaji his name. However, others think that the name of the king was given by a local deity after he was crowned emperor.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took office as the emperor of his kingdom in 1674. He is remembered for his strong support for women's rights. He enacted laws that made it illegal to dishonour women. The punishment for any offense against women was severe. His officers and soldiers were also banned from molesting women.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first native king in medieval India to establish a navy. He led his first naval expedition in 1665.
The Ashta Pradhan Mandal, a council of eight officials, was established by Shivaji Maharaj to assist him with various political and administrative issues.
He made efforts to revive the Hindu court and political customs, and advocated for using Marathi and Sanskrit instead of Persian, which was the lingua franca of administrative procedures in those times.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first indigenous ruler of medieval India who led his own naval force. He was also known as the "mountain rat" due to his stealthy warfare. He was an expert in guerrilla warfare and planned covert military operations.
Although he had deep knowledge of religious texts like Ramayana and Mahabharata, Shivaji Maharaj had no formal schooling.
Shivaji Maharaj's naval expedition in 1665 was the first full-fledged naval expedition of the indigenous rulers of medieval India.
Shivaji died at the age of 52 after falling sick with fever and dysentery in 1680.
Shivaji Maharaj was fierce and attacked and defended many armies but he never attacked any religious place in his lifetime.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is renowned for his secular religious beliefs. He believed in the co-existence of people, and was against religious discrimination.
Although Shivaji was merciful and kind but he was strictly against criminals and rapists, and made sure they are punished severely.
