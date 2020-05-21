Implementation of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began at Chhattisgarh on Thursday, 21 May. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced the launch of the scheme in Raipur on the 29th death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined the event through video conferencing.Since the scheme was first announced by Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh, it was only fitting that the implementation too, began from the same state.The Scheme Will Directly Help 20 Lakh FarmersPromised by the Congress in its manifesto in 2019, the Nyay scheme was aimed at ensuring minimum income availability to the poor through direct bank transfer. Soon after the formation of the Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, work to strengthen the economic condition of farmers, tribals and labourers began.Now, under the state government's Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, the exchange of funds for paddy, maize and sugarcane (rabi) crops will be transferred to the farmers' account on the basis of the area registered and acquired in Kharif year 2019.“Such revolutionary schemes to bring change in people’s lives will be true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.”Congress President Sonia Gandhi, reported by PTIThis will directly help 20 lakh farmers. For this, a provision of Rs 5,700 crore has been made in the budget. Earlier, the state government had waived loan amounting to Rs 8,800 crore for around 18 lakh farmers. Apart from this, steps like four-time compensation on agricultural land acquisition and irrigation tax forgiveness have also been taken.Steps are being taken to ensure economic justice to the workers as well. During the lockdown period, the Chhattisgarh government generated massive employment under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme. 23 lakh villagers have directly benefitted from this.NYAY Will Re-Monetise What PM Modi Demonetised: Rahul GandhiOptimising Income Through Forest Produce44 percent of Chhattisgarh is covered by forests and 31 percent of the state population belongs to the tribal community. Forest produce is a major source of income for millions of families in the state. To increase the income of the tribal community, the state government has ensured a middle-man free market system and purchase of forest produce at the right price.The collection rate of Tendu leaf has increased to Rs 4,000 per standard bag. Apart from this, the number of forest produce purchased on support price has been increased from 7 to 25.In the midst of the lockdown, forest produce was extensively collected in the forest areas of the state. Chhattisgarh accounts for 98 percent of the total forest produce across India. In the present season, a target has been set for collecting 16.71 lakh standard sacks of tendu leaves with which about 12.53 lakh collectors will benefit.Rs 649 crore will be paid directly to them as remuneration. The state government is giving an additional incentive of Rs 13 per kg for the fixed support price of Mahua flower at Rs 17 per kg. Similarly, in addition to the support price in the purchase of Kusumi Lakh, Rangini Lakh and Kullu Gum, additional incentive is being given by the state government.Chhattisgarh Board to Not Conduct Remaining Class 10 and 12 Exams We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.