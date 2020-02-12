IPS Officer’s Wife Alleges Dowry Harassment, Inaction by TN Police

A 24-year-old woman from Chennai, who has accused her IPS officer husband of domestic violence and dowry harassment, is struggling to get the police to register a case against him.

This, despite a court order directing the police to file a case against the husband if they find that it’s a cognisable offence. The woman first approached the police with her complaint in December 2019, four months after her husband filed for divorce. She has accused him of dowry harassment, domestic violence, desertion and criminal intimidation among other complaints.

In August 2017, Aruna got married to IPS officer Ananda Rajaguru from Dindigul. Speaking to TNM, the architecture graduate from Anna University alleged, “Even before the wedding, his family began demanding extravagant gifts and arrangements. Over time, the demands increased. They asked for a large sum in April 2019."