Chennai Triple Murder: Family Killed over Divorce Settlement

However, according to the Commissioner, Sheetal had filed a police complaint about receiving threats, even before his murder. "As soon as the case was reported, we got hints of a family dispute. Sheetal Chand had already told the police about a matrimonial dispute and the family had said that they had received threats. But they couldn't identify who the culprits were. So the investigation was already underway in that matter," he told the media.

The police suspected that the accused in the murder case could escape to Maharashtra. They then alerted the Andhra Pradesh Police. The Karnataka and Maharashtra Police were also involved in the investigation.

“We got the vehicle number of the accused and they were traced to Solapur. One inspector and five other police officials from Chennai left to Pune at 6.30 am on Thursday to nab the accused. They coordinated with the Pune police,” explained the commissioner.