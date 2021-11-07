Chennai Receives 'Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015,' More Predicted in Coming Days
The IMD has predicted more rains in Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal in the coming days.
Chennai woke up to waterlogging on Sunday, 7 November, after witnessing heavy rains overnight.
According to The Indian Express, as of 7:30 am, Chennai recorded 207 mm of rainfall. Nungambakkam reported 145 mm of rainfall, Villivakkam 162 mm and Puzhal 111 mm.
In a tweet, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John said that this was the heaviest rainfall recorded in the city since December 2015.
“Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm,” his tweet read.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal in the coming days.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November,” IMD said.
The Regional Meteorological Department said, “Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry."
Residents of several localities in Chennai took to social media to share videos and photos of the flooding
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.