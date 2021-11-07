Chennai Receives 'Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015,' More Predicted in Coming Days

Chennai woke up to waterlogging on Sunday, 7 November, after witnessing heavy rains overnight.

According to The Indian Express, as of 7:30 am, Chennai recorded 207 mm of rainfall. Nungambakkam reported 145 mm of rainfall, Villivakkam 162 mm and Puzhal 111 mm.

In a tweet, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John said that this was the heaviest rainfall recorded in the city since December 2015.

“Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm,” his tweet read.