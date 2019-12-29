7 Detained in Chennai For Drawing Anti-CAA ‘Kolam’ Outside Houses
Four women and a man were detained by Chennai police on Sunday, 29 December for drawing kolam (rangoli) outside people’s house and common places in Besant Nagar with ANTI-CAA slogans. Two lawyers, who went to the police station, were also detained. However, all the seven detainees have now been released by the cops.
The police including the assistant commissioner, who were at the location detained the protesters and took them to the station citing ‘unlawful assembly’.
The police said that those detained didn’t seek prior permission for the rangoli protest.
The protesters and the advocates were kept in a ‘mandap’ (community hall) near the police station.
She added that 10-15 people gathered but at no point more than two people were standing together.
She goes on to claim that the cops had told the protesters to not make kolam on the main road following which the protesters spoke to the residents to get their permission to make the floor art outside their houses.
“All this while they were intimidating us and saying that they will book us under some law. We asked them what law they could possibly file us under,” Gayathri added.
According to Gayathri, the cops detained five of the 18 people who were present there and when they resisted, the police lifted them off the roads.
“We called our lawyer friends and when they came what was shocking was they were detained too. They took our phones away and were being unreasonable. When the lawyers asked why were they being detained, the cops told that it was a preventive detention because they were helping the protesters,” she added.
