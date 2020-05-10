Chennai Police on Friday, 8 May, arrested a bakery owner for insulting and hurting the feelings of a religious community in his advertisement. R1 Mambalam station Inspector S Balamurali arrested Prasanth (27), the owner of Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries, on Friday, when the former chanced upon an advertisement on WhatsApp that could incite communal disharmony.The bakery functions out of a house on Mahalakshmi Street in T Nagar, Chennai. According to the police, the advertisement was circulated by the owner on WhatsApp groups for people belonging to Jain communities, to take orders.In addition to listing out the confectionaries, the advertisement also had a declaration in bold: “Made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staffs (sic)”. The advertisement is not only offensive to the Muslim community but stigmatises the religious group.This Lockdown Season Show Your ‘Home Love’: Chennai Poet EkshikaaThe message drew a lot of flak from social media users.When the advertisement, bearing the bakery's contact details, was circulated on WhatsApp groups by the owner, it became viral on social media and eventually caught the attention of Inspector Balamurali. Following this, he decided to take appropriate action.“He operates a home bakery and the advertisement was circulated on WhatsApp group for people from the Jain community in Chennai. He would receive orders on the app and would bake the items at home and then deliver. When the advertisement came to my knowledge and I took suo moto action,” he told TNM.The owner has been booked under sections 294 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 504 (intentionally insulting, and thereby provoking any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.The Inspector also added that the man is currently out on bail.‘Didn’t Deserve This End:’ Give Frontline Workers Dignity in Death(The article was originally published in The News Minute and has been reposted with permission.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.