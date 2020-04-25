Panic ensued in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 25 April, a day ahead of the 4-day lockdown put in place by the state government in 4 districts to contain the spread of coronavirus.Residents rushed to purchase essentials like milk, curd and vegetables anticipating a shortage in the coming days, despite authorities assuring citizens that all supplies will be intact.The municipal corporations of Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore will enforce a total shutdown for four days starting 6 am on 26 April to 9 pm on 29 April. Similarly, the municipal corporations of Salem and Tiruppur will enforce a total shutdown for three days starting 6 am on 26 April to 9 pm on 28 April.In Chennai, the timings for shops have been extended till 3pm today. Vegetable vendors could be seen making more than four trips to wholesale markets to cater to people’s needs.A statewide lockdown is already in place till 3 May in Tamil Nadu like the rest of the country.Complete Lockdown in 5 TN Cities, Including Chennai, for 4 Days Residents in Chennai reported having to search for over two hours to procure a packet of milk and curd. Visuals also emerged from B Kulam farmers’ market in Madurai where residents had lined up to make their purchases. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)