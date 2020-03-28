QChennai: 24,000 Home Quarantined; Swiggy, Zomato Delivery Allowed

In the last two days, the number of persons under home quarantine has seen a massive increase. From the 3,000 people who were home quarantined before the lockdown, the Chennai Corporation has now put nearly 24,000 in home quarantine, in the first two days itself.

The Corporation will also start distributing temporary passes for private suppliers of essential commodities and private personnel carrying out essential services in the city. The decision to issue passes for the personnel was taken after the police refused permission for several e-commerce workers to be on the move for delivery of essential services.

(Source: The Hindu)