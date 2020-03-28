QChennai: 24,000 Home Quarantined; Swiggy, Zomato Delivery Allowed
1. Sharp Spike in Home Quarantine Numbers, Hits 24,000
In the last two days, the number of persons under home quarantine has seen a massive increase. From the 3,000 people who were home quarantined before the lockdown, the Chennai Corporation has now put nearly 24,000 in home quarantine, in the first two days itself.
The Corporation will also start distributing temporary passes for private suppliers of essential commodities and private personnel carrying out essential services in the city. The decision to issue passes for the personnel was taken after the police refused permission for several e-commerce workers to be on the move for delivery of essential services.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats Allowed to Home Deliver Cooked Food Across TN
The Tamil Nadu government has allowed Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats and other apps to home deliver cooked food. The services of these food aggregator apps were suspended in the wake of COVID-19. But now, delivery of food by these aggregators can happen from 7am to 9:30am, noon to 2:30pm and 6pm to 9pm.
Persons delivering food have been told to get an ID card from the police through their respective firms. Food aggregators should ensure that delivery persons' health is monitored every day. The move is aimed at ensuring that food is available to the elderly, and for those who cannot cook.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. To The Rescue of Stray Cattle, Dogs
True to its name, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) has come to the rescue of stray dogs and cattle across the State. Director General of Police Sylendra Babu has requested personnel at all fire stations to feed stray animals, struggling without food. “By nature, we are a rescue department, and in the last one year, we have rescued close to 25,000 dogs and cattle. Hence, I have asked all my personnel to provide food to animals in their jurisdiction, and this is a purely voluntary act. I have not compelled anyone,” said Mr Babu.
There are 349 TNFRS stations across the State and 42 in the city. There are close to 8,000 personnel across the State and close to 1,000 in Chennai. “We will be placing water pots at all stations and providing biscuits or cooked food for the dogs,” he said. Priya Ravichandran, joint director, northern region, TNFRS, said that usually, personnel feed dogs and cattle near their stations.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. 11,000 Litres of Furnace Oil Goes Up in Flames
A fire gutted the premises of a furnace oil manufacturing company at SIPCOT near Gummidipoondi, 43 kms north of Chennai city, on Friday afternoon. No one was injured.
Police said an electric short circuit might have caused the fire on the premises of Heaven Blanc Energy Private Ltd. Atleast 110 fire rescue services personnel, five foam tenders and three fire tenders from SIPCOT, Gummidipoondi, Athipattu, Thervoy Kandigai, Ponneri and Red Hills were pressed into service.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Over 18,000 Volunteers Register With Health Department
Over 18,000 persons, including doctors and paramedics from the private sector, have registered with the Health department till now. A few days ago, the Health department took to Twitter inviting volunteers to work together in the fight against COVID-19. Interested volunteers — doctors, paramedical staff and general public — were asked to register on the portal www.stopcorona.tn. gov.in.
“The response is good. More than 18,000 persons have registered. We will involve them according to their qualifications and capabilities. We will split district-wise and share the data with Collectors, and Chennai Corporation commissioner. For State-level needs, we will involve the volunteers appropriately,” an official said. “Of the total volunteers registered, there are more than 500 doctors and 1,000 paramedical staff,” he added.
(Source: The Hindu)
