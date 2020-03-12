QChennai: Rajini’s ‘Politically Significant’ Announcement & More

More than two years after announcing his intention to take a plunge into politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is expected to make a “politically significant” announcement after a meeting with office-bearers of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Thursday, 12 March.

The 69-year-old actor might make some crucial announcements on his impending political entry, including the date of the launch of his party after a meeting scheduled at 8 am on Thursday.

During the press conference, sources said, Rajinikanth is likely to throw more light on his political plunge and announce further plans as he has already announced that he would face the 2021 Assembly elections.

(Source: Deccan Herald)