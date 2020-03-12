QChennai: Rajini’s ‘Politically Significant’ Announcement & More
1. Rajinikanth to Make 'Politically Significant' Announcement on 12 March
More than two years after announcing his intention to take a plunge into politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is expected to make a “politically significant” announcement after a meeting with office-bearers of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Thursday, 12 March.
The 69-year-old actor might make some crucial announcements on his impending political entry, including the date of the launch of his party after a meeting scheduled at 8 am on Thursday.
During the press conference, sources said, Rajinikanth is likely to throw more light on his political plunge and announce further plans as he has already announced that he would face the 2021 Assembly elections.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
2. L Murugan Wins Race to Become Tamil Nadu BJP State President
L Murugan has been appointed as Tamil Nadu BJP’s State President. The announcement for the post that has been lying vacant since 1 September 2019, finally came on Wednesday.
Currently Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, a post he has been holding since 2017, Murugan contested under the BJP ticket from Rasipuram Constituency in Namakkal district in 2011 Elections and lost.
Murugan, 43, has over 15 years of experience as an advocate and has been the Standing Counsel to the Government of India at Madras High Court since BJP came to power.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Chennai Corporation, CMRL Talk Steps to Curb COVID-19
City Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Wednesday chaired a meeting with doctors, owners of malls, cabs, theatres and also representatives of Metro Rail to discuss measures taken to deal with symptoms of COVID-19.
“Doctors have been told to inform health department if they come across persons with symptoms,’’ officials said.
They were told to take measures to sanitise hospitals and ensure supply of masks. Metro Rail too will advise people on precautionary measures like leaving one-metre space between two persons, officials said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Rolls-Royce Partners With IIT-Madras for Joint Research Programmes
Industrial technology giant Rolls-Royce has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to promote joint research programmes. Rolls Royce will promote upskilling and professional development of its engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research.
The company will also sponsor select employees keen to pursue Masters and PhD level studies, in partnership with IIT Madras. To qualify for the programme, employees must first clear IIT-M’s selection process, and their topic should be aligned with Rolls-Royce strategic research priorities and capabilities.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Man Awarded Death Sentence
The Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death on charges of murdering his mother, wife and two children in Pammal in 2017. According to the police, in December 2017, driven by debts M Damodaran alias Prakash, 42, a textile businessman, killed his wife Deepa, 36, two children Roshan, 8, and Meenakshi, 6, and his mother Saraswathi, 68. Though he attempted to end his life, he was saved and admitted to a hospital.
“When he conveyed his decision to end their lives, his wife told him not to do so and that they could tide over the crisis. However he slit their throats with a knife and then attempted to end his life, but in vain. He was rushed to the government hospital for treatment,” said a police officer.
(Source: The Hindu)