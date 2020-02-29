QChennai: Panic Buying As Packaged Water Units Strike, And More

Homes and restaurants across the city are worried now that packaged drinking water units have gone on an indefinite strike. Around 1,800 units across the state went on strike Thursday evening, after the Madras High Court issued directions to shut down borewells from which some units were extracting water without requisite permission.

On Friday, people were seen hoarding up water cans, expecting prices to go up in the coming days. Chennai Hotels Association president, M Ravi said most of the hotel chains in the city have installed RO systems and do not depend on drinking water cans. It is the small food outlets that will face an issue.

(Source: The New Indian Express)