QChennai: HC Bars Muslim Groups from Holding Assembly Siege & More

A 23-year-old woman and her two sons, including a three-month-old boy, were run over by an express train near Avadi. Police suspect that it was a suicide case.

The woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi, is said to have left the house on Sekkadu Main Road with her two children allegedly after a quarrel with her husband and his parents on Monday night. The incident happened just a few kilometres away from their house on Tuesday morning. The deceased children were identified as three-year-old Kavin Charan and two-month-old Sai Viswanth. Avadi Railway police suspect Vijayalakshmi could have committed suicide and have ordered for an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

It was passers-by, shocked to notice bodies of the trio lying on tracks between Avadi and Hindu College railway stations, who alerted the railway police. The bodies were retrieved and sent to Kilpauk Medical College for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed Vijayalakshmi married Muthumari, an ambulance driver, four years ago against the will of her parents. The family had organised the naming ceremony of Vijayalakshmi’s two-month-old just a week ago.

(Source: DTNext)