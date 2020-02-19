QChennai: HC Bars Muslim Groups from Holding Assembly Siege & More
1. Madras HC Bars Muslim Outfits from Holding Assembly Siege for Anti-CAA Resolution
The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained a body of Muslim outfits from going ahead with its proposed agitation to lay siege to the Tamil Nadu Assembly pressing their demand for a House resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR.
A bench of justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha granted the interim injunction till March 11, restraining the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations and its allied associations from holding the agitation, proposed for Wednesday. Passing the interim order on a PIL which sought to forebear the police from granting permission to the agitation, the bench posted the matter to March 12 for further hearing.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
2. Suspected Suicide; Woman, Kids Run Over By Train
A 23-year-old woman and her two sons, including a three-month-old boy, were run over by an express train near Avadi. Police suspect that it was a suicide case.
The woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi, is said to have left the house on Sekkadu Main Road with her two children allegedly after a quarrel with her husband and his parents on Monday night. The incident happened just a few kilometres away from their house on Tuesday morning. The deceased children were identified as three-year-old Kavin Charan and two-month-old Sai Viswanth. Avadi Railway police suspect Vijayalakshmi could have committed suicide and have ordered for an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer.
It was passers-by, shocked to notice bodies of the trio lying on tracks between Avadi and Hindu College railway stations, who alerted the railway police. The bodies were retrieved and sent to Kilpauk Medical College for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed Vijayalakshmi married Muthumari, an ambulance driver, four years ago against the will of her parents. The family had organised the naming ceremony of Vijayalakshmi’s two-month-old just a week ago.
(Source: DTNext)
3. Sri Lanka Stopped Releasing Seized Indian Boats, Centre Tells HC
The Centre on Monday told the Madras High Court that since 2015 Sri Lanka had stopped releasing boats of Indian fishermen apprehended on charges of trespassing into foreign waters for illegal fishing, particularly through the banned method of bottom trawling. Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar were told that the decision to not release the boats was taken as a measure of deterrence.
He also said that the Sri Lankan government had also amended its laws in July 2017 and January 2018 to prevent illegal fishing and bottom trawling by foreign vessels too. “The Sri Lankan government has been prosecuting the fishermen arrested for fishing in Sri Lankan waters before the Magistrate courts concerned and also the Sri Lankan courts have been ordering the presence of the owners of the boats for the release of the fishing vessels,” the counter affidavit read.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Three Burglars Arrested, Rs 4 Lakh Seized
Three men were arrested and around 64 sovereigns of gold, Rs 4 lakh in cash and a car, was seized by Valasarvakkam police on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as T Muruganandham (37) of Tiruvarur, R Sudha Anand (30) of Kovur and G Sankarapandian (45) of Tirunelveli. A hunt has been launched for their associate, Jeevanandham, who is still at large.
On January 28, the men were moving around in a vehicle when they noticed S Arumugam of Radha Nagar in Valasaravakkam, leave in a car along with his family. “They broke into the house and decamped with the gold and also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) attached to the CCTV cameras,” said a police officer.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Private Tankers Working for Aavin Withdraw Strike
Private tanker operators carrying milk to and from dairies of Aavin have withdrawn their strike hoping that the milk major will soon finalise the tenders called in October last. They had announced an indefinite strike demanding finalisation of the tender so that they would get better rates.
The operators had been transporting milk for the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, whose popular brand is Aavin, based on rates fixed in 2015. Aavin Contract Lorry Owners’ Association president R Subramani said they were spending Rs 16/km on diesel, Rs 5/km for the driver and Rs 4/on toll and apart from these Rs 7,000 on insurance every month and additional amounts on maintenance.
(Source: The Hindu)
