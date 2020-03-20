QChennai: 3rd COVID-19 Case in TN; 2,500 People Booked for Protest

The number of people infected with COVID-19 disease increased to three in Tamil Nadu after a 21-year-old old student tested positive on Thursday.

The case has been confirmed by the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar through a tweet. He tweeted that the student arrived in Chennai from Dublin in Ireland on 17 March and was under home quarantine. He came to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on 18 March with symptoms. The patient is stable.

(Source: The New Indian Express)