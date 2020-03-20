QChennai: 3rd COVID-19 Case in TN; 2,500 People Booked for Protest
1. Ireland Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, Third Case in Tamil Nadu
The number of people infected with COVID-19 disease increased to three in Tamil Nadu after a 21-year-old old student tested positive on Thursday.
The case has been confirmed by the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar through a tweet. He tweeted that the student arrived in Chennai from Dublin in Ireland on 17 March and was under home quarantine. He came to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on 18 March with symptoms. The patient is stable.
2. Chennai Police Book 2,500 People for Anti-CAA Protest Amidst Coronavirus Fears
The Chennai police has booked 2,500 people including six office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) for protesting without permission during the coronavirus pandemic.
The members of the TNTJ had, on Wednesday, staged a ‘Jail Bharo’ protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The gathering saw thousands of people holding flags and marching from Kuralagam in Parry's Corner, to Raja Annamalai Mandram near Mandaveli, despite the state government’s advisory on Monday to refrain from gathering in large numbers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
3. Technology to Track Infected Persons
Tamil Nadu IPS officer R Rohith Nathan and his paediatrician wife Kaveri Subbiah have submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy a technology involving analysis of technical data, artificial intelligence and geo-fencing to effectively control the spread of COVID-19. Rohith, the Sivaganga SP, said the Ministry had approved the proposal in principle.
The focus is to use advanced technology to trace people who have come in contact with infected persons and assess their health condition for appropriate treatment or isolation. The system would also ensure that those recommended for isolation would follow the set protocol strictly and not pose a threat to the uninfected population.
4. Facebook ‘Friend’ Threatens Girl for Money, Search On
A 40-year-old man from Ahmedabad, who allegedly threatened a young woman in the city after befriending her on social media, managed to escape from police while he was in the city to collect money from the girl’s parents.
The victim had met Dinesh (40) from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Facebook. “Dinesh introduced himself as a 20-year-old and developed a relationship with the girl. He also obtained some photos from the victim. Recently, he demanded Rs 2 lakh from the girl and threatened to release her morphed photos online,” a police officer said.
5. Five Flyovers to Come up on IT Expressway Between Taramani and Siruseri
Palaniswami announced that 109 km of State Highways and important district roads would be upgraded at a cost of ₹1,500 crore with funding assistance from the World Bank. In 18 districts, 54 bridges would be built at a cost of ₹310 crore that will benefit over 10 lakh people living in these places, he said.
The government would construct a new sluice near the Lower Anaicut in Thanjavur district at a cost of ₹650 crore, implement the lift irrigation scheme in select places in Thanjavur, Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvarur at a cost of ₹485.50 crore, upgrade the Madurantakam, Perumal, Wallajah and Madhavaram lakes and enhance their infrastructure at a cost of ₹302. 90 crore, he said.
