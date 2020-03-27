QChennai: TN COVID-19 Tally at 29; Banks to Stop Loan Collection

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One of them is a 24-year-old male who recently returned from Dubai and is currently in isolation in KAPV Medical College Hospital in Trichy.

The others are a 24-year-old male who had returned from London and a 65-year-old female from Chennai with contact history who are both admitted in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 29, including one other patient who has recovered and been discharged.

