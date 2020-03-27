QChennai: TN COVID-19 Tally at 29; Banks to Stop Loan Collection
1. Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in TN, Taking State Tally to 29
Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One of them is a 24-year-old male who recently returned from Dubai and is currently in isolation in KAPV Medical College Hospital in Trichy.
The others are a 24-year-old male who had returned from London and a 65-year-old female from Chennai with contact history who are both admitted in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 29, including one other patient who has recovered and been discharged.
Read the full story here.
2. TN Asks Private Banks, Financial Institutions to Stop Loan Collection for Now
The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered private banks, special financial institutions and self help groups to stop demanding loan repayments from borrowers until further orders in the state. Those who violate the order will invite criminal action against them, the chief minister said.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting with District Collectors on Thursday through video conferencing. Various aspects of the lockdown in force in the state were discussed in the meeting. As a result, the state government has announced that the lockdown and prohibitory orders under section 144 will continue in Tamil Nadu till 14 April 2020 in line with the order of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. ‘Stop Harassment, Character Assassination,’ Appeals Friend of COVID-19 Patient in TN
For the family and friends of a 26-year-old COVID-19 patient from Coimbatore, the hardships have doubled over the last week. At a time when their hopes and prayers must be directed towards the quick recovery of the young woman who came back from Spain on 14 March, they are forced to battle online harassment and character assassination on social media on a daily basis.
WhatsApp groups and Facebook forums have been abuzz since 26-year-old Laasya* was found positive for the coronavirus on 19 March, but it isn’t just concern that is being shared online. The patient's name, address and details of the family are amongst the several messages that have been spread widely, along with false information on her health status and treatment.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Battling Stigma: Doctors Told to Move out of Homes?
“I was staying with my grandparents in a rented house near Nanganallur. While I was away, a few residents association members asked my grandfather to tell me to move out. They started creating an issue after reports of doctors being told to vacate houses in rest of the country appeared,” said a government doctor. He added that he moved out to his aunt’s place because he did not want to make an issue out of it.
Though doctors and nurses are on the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of them are facing discrimination from house owners and neighbours. According to sources, two doctors working at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital were also told to move out from their rented flat.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. COVID-19 Lockdown: IIT Madras Spreads Students Across Three Hostels After Backlash
After facing a backlash for trying to cram 300 students in one hostel, IIT-Madras has now decided to spread them over three hostels to ensure social distancing norms are complied amid the coronavirus scare.
The Dean Students said Bhadra, Cauvery and Brahmaputra have been identified as men's hostels and Sabarmati for women. "We have made sure the number of residents would be far less than half the capacity of the hostels," the Dean said. The students are still not convinced and say the hostel rooms and toilets are in an unhygienic condition. The institute in its defence claims it was very short of staff to maintain and give the best services.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)