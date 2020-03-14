QChennai: 3 Test Labs for Coronavirus Now; 90 Flights Cancelled

With the addition of the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu now has three testing facilities for SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19. The King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, has tested a majority of samples till date. The facility at Government Medical College, Theni, is the second.

A senior health official said that four additional testing facilities were ready to be operationalised in the state. “In fact, we can increase our diagnostic facilities to 10,” he said.

(Source: The Hindu)