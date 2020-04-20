QChennai: Two Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19 & More
1. Two Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chennai
Two journalists based in Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday after they exhibited mild symptoms of the disease. While one of them is a 25-year-old print reporter, the other is a 23-year-old journalist who is part of the editorial team of a news channel.
The print reporter was staying at a common lodging in Triplicane along with 5 other reporters and has attended a press briefing held by the Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. He had been shifted to the health beat following the spread of the virus but was not regularly going out on the field.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Neurosurgeon Dies, Fatalities Mount to 16 in Tamil Nadu
A 55-year-old neurosurgeon succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday, sources in the health facility said. The doctor was critical for the past few days and was put on ventilator support and died due to the viral disease, hospital sources told.
The neurosurgeon was also the chief doctor and director at a private hospital in the city. The super speciality doctor’s daughter, who has also been admitted to the same hospital for coronavirus is stable and doing well, they said. The death of the doctor comes days after the passing away of an orthopaedic surgeon (in Chennai) from Nellore district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. COVID-19: Discharged Tamil Nadu Man Celebrates Recovery by Taking Out Procession, Booked
Cases were registered against a 45-year-old person in Sirkazhi who recovered from COVID-19 and his friends on Sunday allegedly after they celebrated his recovery by taking out a procession. Police said all persons involved in the revelry, except the recovered patient, were absconding. The 45-year-old person who tested positive upon his return from the Tablighi Jamaat markaz conference was discharged after getting cured, on Saturday.
Dozens of people from the Jamaat welcomed him at a mosque on Saturday around 6.30 pm. They draped him with shawls and took pictures. Then, they took him out in a rally for a few hundred metres and raised slogans until he reached his house.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. HC to Hold Proceedings Through Videoconferencing
The Madras High Court on Sunday decided that it shall close down all its court halls for sanitisation and that judicial proceedings in extremely urgent cases shall henceforth be held only through videoconferencing until further orders.
Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi took the decision after a Law Office staff tested positive for COVID-19 after initial confusions over him having tested positive in the first test and negative in the confirmatory test. Two judges and law officers, who were present in the court on Wednesday and Thursday, when the staff had come to court, were tested on Saturday. Steps have also been taken to get the court employees tested on Monday.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Mystery Shrouds Death of Six-Year-Old Boy in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
A six-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances in Kovilmedu near Coimbatore on Sunday. Police said that the body of the child had many wounds and that they are questioning the boy’s parents. A police official said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the parents used to beat the boy often due to his mischievous nature. “That could have led to the death. Further investigation is on,” he said.
Sources said that on Sunday afternoon, the parents of the boy alerted 108 ambulance service that their son had fainted while playing in the house. “They also brought the boy to the ambulance, parked near Kovilmedu check post, on foot. The emergency team examined the boy and found that he was dead on arrival,” they said.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
