QChennai: Two Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19 & More

Two journalists based in Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday after they exhibited mild symptoms of the disease. While one of them is a 25-year-old print reporter, the other is a 23-year-old journalist who is part of the editorial team of a news channel.

The print reporter was staying at a common lodging in Triplicane along with 5 other reporters and has attended a press briefing held by the Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. He had been shifted to the health beat following the spread of the virus but was not regularly going out on the field.

(Source: The News Minute)