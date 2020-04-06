QChennai: TN’s Death Toll Up to 5; Door-to-Door Checks to Be Done

Two new COVID-19 linked deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on 5 April, taking the state's total number of fatalities to 5, according to information released by the state health department. A 60-year-old from Chennai and a 71-year-old from Ramnad have died.

71-year-old man from Ramanathapuram was admitted at Stanley Medical College at 9:45 am On 2nd April. He passed away at 11:45 am the same day. The test result now have confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. The 61-year-old COVID-19 positive patient was admitted to Stanley Medical College on 1st April. He passed away at 1:45 am on 5 April.

