QChennai: TN’s Death Toll Up to 5; Door-to-Door Checks to Be Done
1. COVID-19: Two More Deaths Reported in Tamil Nadu
Two new COVID-19 linked deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on 5 April, taking the state's total number of fatalities to 5, according to information released by the state health department. A 60-year-old from Chennai and a 71-year-old from Ramnad have died.
71-year-old man from Ramanathapuram was admitted at Stanley Medical College at 9:45 am On 2nd April. He passed away at 11:45 am the same day. The test result now have confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. The 61-year-old COVID-19 positive patient was admitted to Stanley Medical College on 1st April. He passed away at 1:45 am on 5 April.
2. 16,000 Workers to Carry Out Door-to-Door Checks
Starting Sunday, the Chennai Corporation will carry out door-to-door verification in 10 lakh buildings to identify residents infected with COVID-19, said Minister for Municipal Administration S P Velumani. Velumani said that the Corporation would send 16,000 workers to houses to get information from residents.
“The Corporation has developed a system to monitor the health of all residents. We request residents to cooperate with the workers and give information on symptoms. The entire city, with 10 lakh buildings, has been divided into 13,100 sectors. Each sector will have 75-100 buildings. The workers will visit all houses in a sector, for three months, to gather information on a regular basis. The workers will get ₹15,000 a month and will be provided personal protective equipment,” said Velumani.
3. Chennai Man, Who Passed Away Due to Coronavirus, Buried in Absence of Family Members
The 60-year-old COVID 19 patient who died in Chennai on Sunday was buried in the absence of his near and dear ones since all of them are quarantined in hospital. Though cremation is the most suggested method, Corporation officials said the head of Masjid did not give the permission for the same. “We requested them to cremate but they did not agree. So we had to bury the body,’’ said a corporation official.
The Old Washermenpet resident, who was tested positive on 1 April, was buried in a minimalistic way in a Masjid funeral ground near Cemetery Road in North Chennai, with just a few Chennai Corporation and Stanley Hospital staff, all covered in layers of lab coats.
4. IIT-M Students and Chennai Group 3D-Prints Face Shields for COVID-19 Responders
A small group of engineering students from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) along with a Chennai-based 3D printing company are now 3D printing face shields that can be used by those who interact with infected patients and in containment zones.
The face shield comes with two principal components - an acrylic sheet and a headband to hold it in place. The sheet ensures the user is not put at risk of contracting the virus from infected patients by accidental contact with bodily fluids (blood, saliva, etc).
5. Teachers, NGOs Look to Provide Online Lessons for Govt School Children
With students from private schools in the state engaged in online activities and live classes, teachers and volunteers are now planning similar initiatives, with available resources, for students from government schools. Madhi Foundation, which works towards equipping children with foundational literacy and numeracy skills, has asked parents with children in primary or middle school to reach out to them.
“We have worksheets, activity sheets as well as video lessons which we can send them through WhatsApp, every day. Students can work them out and we can help them evaluate and clear any doubts they might have,” said the team from Madhi. The foundation has been working with government schools in the State and has content ready, based on their syllabus.
