QChennai: First COVID-19 Death in TN; Special Pay for Doctors
1. Covid-19 Patient Dies in Tamil Nadu, Number of Coronavirus Deaths in India Now 11
A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.
He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes". "Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.
2. Special Pay for Doctors
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced one-month special pay for doctors, nurses, medical staff and sanitary workers who have been treating patients tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined.
Pointing out that the government was implementing measures on a war-footing, he said district borders would be sealed and people should co-operate with the government. He said there was difficulty in tracing the infected persons among those who had come from foreign countries because they had taken medicine for fever. “Some people landed in Bangalore and airports and took the road to reach Chennai. We are not able to trace them. They should subject themselves to testing,” he said.
3. In a First, Home Quarantined Chennai Man Booked for ‘Roaming’
In the first of its kind, a 45-year-old man from Kodambakkam who was under home quarantine was booked by Chennai police after he was seen roaming the streets on Tuesday in spite of several warnings. According to police, the man, a construction engineer working in Dubai, returned to the city two weeks ago.
“He did not show any symptoms of the virus nor was he sick. Since he is prone to be affected by coronavirus, the health department had asked him to stay indoors until further notice. Since Sunday he was not present in the house, whenever health staff and police personnel reached his house. The health staff concerned lodged a police complaint. We filed an FIR and sent him back home with a warning,” said D Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T Nagar.
4. Crammed in Halls, Migrant Workers Scared of Infection
“We were travelling to West Bengal from Kerala and had to change trains at Chennai. Since the train has been cancelled, we are stuck here, said 20-year-old Mohammed Sadiq who hails from Howrah. Uncertainty looms large upon migrant labourers crammed in Chennai’s community halls after train services were cancelled. The city corporation has been moving those stranded at railway stations to halls.
“We initially thought the government would make alternate travel arrangement, but now it seems we have to stay here for more days,” added Mohammed. The workers are worried because they do not know the local language.
5. Lockdown: Chennai's Koyambedu Market to Be 'Retailers Only'
In the wake of Section 144 being imposed, Koyambedu wholesale market is out of bounds for public and will be only open for the retailers, announced Chennai Corporation in a release on Tuesday. Following a meeting with Police Commissioner AK Visvanathan, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash announced that the retailers are requested to buy the essentials from Koyambedu and sell it in their respective areas.
‘‘Public can buy it in their own areas and need not visit big markets like Koyambedu, Chintadripet or Kothawalchavadi,’’ said Prakash. Office goers are requested to carry their ID cards with them and further, every Corporation Zone will have two flying squads with three members each.
