QChennai: First COVID-19 Death in TN; Special Pay for Doctors

A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes". "Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.

(Source: NDTV)