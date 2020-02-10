QChennai: Political Leaders Laud CM’s Announcement on Delta & More

A hike in the price of auto liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7.37 a litre this month has worried autorickshaw drivers in the city. Though most three-wheelers have the capability to use petrol as fuel, drivers opt for LPG since the fuel is cheaper than petrol.

“A litre of petrol costs Rs 76, whereas LPG costs Rs 49.70. So we will naturally opt for LPG, the cheaper option. But when its price too goes up, we cannot afford to get paid the same for trips. Every week we also have to buy oil that costs Rs 180 a litre,” said Yuvaraj, an autorickshaw driver. Many autorickshaw drivers have opted to drive for private companies such as Ola and Uber, hoping that they will get at least a few trips every day.

(Source: The Hindu)