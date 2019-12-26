QChennai: Lakshman Sruthi Owner No More; Street Racing on the Rise
1. 'Lakshman Sruthi' Raman Found Dead
Managing director of Lakshman Sruthi musical enterprises, V Raman, ended his life on Tuesday night, according to police. Lakshman Sruthi is a popular light music troupe and has performed many programmes across Tamil Nadu and other places. It also conducts the popular classical music programme ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru’. V Raman, 54, was the brother of Lakshmanan, who founded the troupe.
On Tuesday night, Raman was at a performance in Kamarajar Arangam. In the middle of programme, he left for his home in Subbarayan Nagar, Ashok Nagar and ended his life, said police. The reason for his decision was not immediately known.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. 156 Booked for Racing, Over 80 Bikes Seized
In a major crackdown during the wee hours of Wednesday, the police arrested 156 racers and seized more than 80 bikes. The police booked cases against the racers. On Tuesday night, the police set traps at Mylapore, Royapettah and near the Marina.
Inspector Baskar of the Royapettah station said, “The Whites Road and Westcott Road have been the connecting roads for racers as they go past Anna Salai. We set a trap near the Tower Clock. While the police barricaded all main junctions from the Marina, the racers had to cross the Clock Tower to reach Pattulos Road. Since it was a turn, they did not know police were waiting for them.”
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. ‘I Am Scared About NRC, Can't Deny It’: AIADMK Minister Nilofer Kafeel
On Tuesday, a video of AIADMK Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel addressing members of her community in Dharmapuri district, was shared widely on social media. As residents of the state threw a volley of worried questions at her, the minister attempted to assuage their fears regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens.
One Muslim resident asks the minister: "Those who are poor don't have records or documents. If government asks, how will they prove anything? " She immediately claimed that a ration card or Aadhar card would serve as a mark of citizenship. However, with reports suggesting that Aadhaar, voter ID card and passport are not citizenship documents, her audience remained unconvinced.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Release Films on OTT Platforms Only After 100 Days in Theatre: TN Theatre Owners
Tamil Nadu’s west zone theatre owners believe that big stars in Tamil cinema should be held accountable if their film fails at the box office. This was among the three main recommendations discussed in a meeting held by Tamil Nadu’s west zone theatre owners, comprising Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and Melagiri on Tuesday.
“A major portion of the production costs goes towards the salaries today and producers struggle when the film fails at the box office. It is only fair for the big stars to contribute in some way to ease the pressure on the producers and distributors,” says Tiruppur Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Students Oppose Sudden Closure of IIT-Madras Gate
An unannounced move by the IIT administration to close the ‘Krishna Gate’, which provides access to the IIT-Madras campus from Gandhi Road near Velachery, was met with opposition from a section of students.
After a small group of students protested against the move to construct a wall to permanently close the gate on Tuesday night, the construction was brought to a halt. However, a student claimed that the gate had been closed and barricades placed in front of it. Students on campus also used the gate to access photocopy shops and eateries outside. It was also used by students studying in schools located inside the campus.
(Source: The Hindu)
