QChennai: FM Deems States Refusing CAA ‘Unconstitutional’ & More
1. It's Unconstitutional for States to Say They Won't Implement CAA: Nirmala Sitharaman
“If the state governments say they won’t implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, it is unconstitutional,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Addressing an event organised by the Chennai Citizens’ Forum and the New India Forum on Sunday, she said, “They (political parties) can make a political statement; if they are going to pass a resolution [against the CAA] in the Assembly, they can do it. But when it is passed in Parliament, they need to implement it. If they say they won’t, it is against the Constitution.”
According to her, in the last six years, 2,838 people from Pakistan, 914 from Afghanistan and 172 from Bangladesh had been given Indian citizenship, and they included Muslims. Citing the Home Ministry’s data, she said 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh had been granted citizenship since 2014.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. CCTV Footage Helps Nab Mobile Phone Thieves
Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested recently. They were picked up after the police combed CCTV footage based on three complaints of snatching incidents in Taramani police jurisdiction this month. Three phone and three bikes were seized from them. They were remanded to judicial custody. The suspects were identified as S Vasanthakumar (20) alias Mayi of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and R Purushothaman (22) of Tiruvanmiyur.
Police said that Vasanthakumar has cases pending against him while Purushotham is a first-time offender.“Vasanthakumar came out of prison only four months ago and stole a bullet. Since it was proving difficult to ply his trade, he ditched it and began using scooters of his friends. Purushothaman joined him.”
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Take Policy Decisions Against Hydrocarbon Projects: Stalin
DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday demanded that the Centre repeal a recent order removing the need for obtaining mandatory environmental clearance and eliciting public opinion for launching hydrocarbon projects. In a statement, Stalin said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall the order, and a policy decision against hydrocarbon projects should be taken by the Tamil Nadu Cabinet when it meets on Monday.
“The Centre has already given permission to private companies to carry out as many as 341 hydrocarbon exploration projects at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crore. The Centre shouldn’t pass orders that would convert the Cauvery delta agricultural zone into a land of chemicals,” he said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Construction Labourer Falls to Death from Scaffolding
A construction labourer succumbed to injuries four days after the scaffolding collapsed at a site in Nolambur. The deceased has been identified as Gulam (40) of Kolkata while Nagarajan, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was injured in the incident.
“On Wednesday evening when Gulam and Nagarajan were working in Vellalar street, the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed and the duo fell from a height of about 20 feet,” said a police officer. They were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Gulam was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. Nolambur police have registered a case.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. NHAI Requests State Corporations to Adopt FASTag IDs
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has requested the six State Transport Corporations (STC) to adopt radio frequency-based FASTag ID cards for their buses. In a letter to the State Transport Department, it said that FASTags have been made mandatory by the Government of India and that monthly passes cannot be used to cross plazas. It said that NH Fee Rules, stipulated by the Government of India, stated that there was a provision to make 50 journeys a month.
Sources in the NHAI said that, however, with the implementation of FASTags, where the toll due is automatically deducted by the system, monthly passes cannot be provided to these commercial vehicles.
(Sources: The Hindu)
