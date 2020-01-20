QChennai: FM Deems States Refusing CAA ‘Unconstitutional’ & More

“If the state governments say they won’t implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, it is unconstitutional,” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Addressing an event organised by the Chennai Citizens’ Forum and the New India Forum on Sunday, she said, “They (political parties) can make a political statement; if they are going to pass a resolution [against the CAA] in the Assembly, they can do it. But when it is passed in Parliament, they need to implement it. If they say they won’t, it is against the Constitution.”

According to her, in the last six years, 2,838 people from Pakistan, 914 from Afghanistan and 172 from Bangladesh had been given Indian citizenship, and they included Muslims. Citing the Home Ministry’s data, she said 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh had been granted citizenship since 2014.

(Source: The Hindu)