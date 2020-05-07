1. ‘Liquor Only Once in 3 Days Per Individual’: Madras HC Allows TASMAC to ReopenThe Madras High Court on Wednesday, 6 May, permitted the opening of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops, albeit with some restrictions, from Thursday. The shops, which had been closed to contain the spread of coronavirus, are set to open on Thursday, except in Chennai and a few neighbouring districts.A division Bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed the state to ensure that only one bottle (750 ml) is sold by TASMAC for those paying at the counter. Two bottles (750 ml each) may be sold for those who paid online.The court asked the state to encourage digital payments so as to minimise cash transactions.(Source: The News Minute)2. TN Reports 771 New COVID-19 Cases, Most From Koyambedu ClusterTamil Nadu reported 771 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 6 May, with Chennai and Ariyalur districts recording 324 and 188 fresh cases respectively. All the cases reported on Wednesday have been identified as ‘contact’ cases in the bulletin. Two patients from Chennai died on Tuesday evening, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 35.The daily bulletin from the government of Tamil Nadu also stated that a large number of Wednesday’s cases are once again linked to the Koyambedu market cluster, thus contributing to the spike in numbers. Tamil Nadu, as of Wednesday, has reported 4829 cases of COVID-19. The state has also tested over 13413 samples of 13281 persons on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu is 1.88 lakh.(Source: The News Minute)Kerala Finds a Unique Way to Social Distance While Buying Alcohol3. Milk Supply to Mylapore, Triplicane and Kilpauk HitSupply of milk to several localities including Triplicane, Mylapore, Kilpauk and Perambur, was delayed on Wednesday, 6 May.C Ranganathan, a resident of Triplicane, said he did not get milk till as late as 10 am. “We usually get it by 5.30 am. Many people bought other brands,” he said.Milk supplies to various parts of the city have been delayed since Saturday.Official sources in Aavin said that this was due to reduction in the quantity of milk processed and packed at Madhavaram dairy which has been hit by acute labour shortage after five staff tested positive for COVID-19.(Source: The Hindu)This Lockdown Season Show Your ‘Home Love’: Chennai Poet Ekshikaa4. Kitchen Staff at Officers Training Academy, Chennai Tests Negative for COVID-19A civilian kitchen staff member, working at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on 4 May has now tested negative, a defence official said.The individual was admitted to the government hospital on 3 May, after reporting chest congestion and tested positive for COVID-19. “He has now tested negative,” the official said.“Presently there are no cadets in the Academy. One batch of cadets had recently passed out and the other batch undergoing training is presently on their term break since March 8. OTA is functioning with minimal staff,” an official said.(Source: The Hindu)Defence Personnel Among 24 COVID Positive in Delhi’s Army R&R Hosp5. TN Govt Starts Acquisition of Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden ResidenceThe Tamil Nadu government has formally begun the process to convert former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai into a memorial.The declaration was published by the Government of Tamil Nadu, despite opposition from other residents of Poes Gardens as well as pending cases in the Madras High Court. Jayalalithaa's nephew J Deepak has claimed that he is the legal heir of the deceased AIADMK chief and her niece J Deepa has accused the state government of acquiring the property for extremely low rates.Despite these hurdles, efforts to acquire the bungalow continued in 2019, with the Chennai District Collector having given her go-ahead.(Source: The News Minute) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)