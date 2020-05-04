1,190 Active COVID-19 Cases in Chennai, 203 New Cases Reported on 3 MayChennai remains Tamil Nadu’s biggest hotspot reporting 203 of the 266 COVID-19 cases from the state on Sunday, 3 May. The district presently has 1,190 active cases, 250 recoveries and 17 deaths.A 44-year-old man from Coimbatore who was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai passed away on 3 May at 2.15 pm. This is the first COVID-19 death reported from Coimbatore and the 30th COVID-19 death in the state.Thirty eight persons were discharged on Saturday and with this, 1,379 persons have recovered in the state so far. Tamil Nadu’s total number of COVID-19 cases as of 3 May stands at 3,023.(Source: The News Minute)Chennai Ambulance Drivers Take Mizoram Youth’s Body Home2. Lockdown Restrictions to Ease From TodayPlumbers, electricians, AC mechanics, carpenters, domestic help and home care providers can apply for work passes from the Greater Chennai Corporation online. These workers will have to apply through the website http:/tnepass.tnega.org, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a release on Sunday, 3 May.Standalone and neighbourhood shops selling articles such as hardware, electrical items, mobile phones and computer peripherals, except salons and beauty parlours, will be permitted to stay open from 11 am. to 5 pm. However, residents are apprehensive about the process of getting the passes.But all restrictions pertaining to the lockdown will be in force in all containment zones until 17 May, Prakash said. The restrictions would be relaxed in areas other than containment zones. As many as 68 of the 200 wards in the city have not yet delineated any containment zones so far.(Source: The Hindu)3. Almost 100 COVID-19 Cases Emerge From Chennai’s Koyambedu MarketDespite efforts taken by the city corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development authority to control the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu's capital, yet another hotspot is emerging — Koyambedu. Over 100 COVID-19 cases have been linked to this particular area which houses one of the largest perishable goods markets in the country.According to sources in the CMDA, a total of 113 persons have been infected so far as a result of this hotspot. Sources in the state government, however, state that the total number is 95, with 41 primary sources of infection and 54 secondary sources of infection. The affected patients are spread across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu. The Koyambedu market complex, which has both retail and wholesale, remained open even after the lockdown was announced, primarily because several districts in the state depended on it for fruits and vegetables.(Source: The News Minute)4. Man, Son Held for Making Rice Beer, Wine at HomeThe Kodungaiyur police have arrested a father-son duo for making wine and rice beer at their house.Following instructions from Commissioner AK Viswanathan, the police are monitoring reports of hoarding liquor bottles and making prohibited liquor in the city.Following information, a special team of police personnel, led by Kodungaiyur inspector Abraham Cruz, raided a house at Narasimman Nagar and found the inmates preparing wine.The police arrested Luwalin Thomas, 56, Bradly Thomas, and another suspect G Pandian, 23, and recovered 30 litres of wine and five litres of rice beer from the house. Further investigation is on.(Source: The Hindu)Chennai Muslim Woman Faces Communal Abuse After COVID-19 Recovery5. TN Govt Launches Portal to Bring Back Tamils Stranded Outside StateWith India inching towards its third phase of lockdown, beginning 4 May and ending on 17 May, Tamil Nadu government has launched a new portal to help the Tamil population stranded in different parts of the world to return home.Those wanting to return home can log in to nonresidenttamil.org and fill out the ‘Return to Tamil Nadu’ form. The website also has a form for guests stranded in the state, wanting to return to their respective hometowns, called ‘Return to Other State’ form.The government’s website has three distinctly coloured buttons for this purpose. Non-Resident Tamils living in other countries who wish to return home can fill out the form by clicking the blue button.(Source: The News Minute) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)