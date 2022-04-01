Chennai College Students Protest Against 'Moral Policing, Harassment' by Faculty

Students of the Madras Christian College (MCC) in Chennai staged a protest on the college campus on Thursday, 31 March, alleging moral policing and harassment by the faculty.

The college union society also submitted a petition with a list of 11 grievances, including complaints of misogyny and sexism within the campus.

The petition included claims that the college authorities had suspended male and female students for "holding hands," adding that while there were no restrictions on interactions between male and female students in the past, those who were doing so currently were being subjected to harassment.

It also stated that students must not be humiliated or criticised on the basis of their apparel or accessories and that they must not be "recorded in their private space without their consent."