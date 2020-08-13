Chef Vikas Khanna Will Give You ‘Food for Thought’ Amid Pandemic
This is part of a 24-hour event on 15 Aug which aims to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
After the resounding success its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
At 21:30 IST, join Michelin star chef and ‘COVID warrior’ Vikas Khanna in a lively session where he will share excerpts from his culinary journey, focusing on how his initiative, #FEEDINDIA, has fed millions of poor people across India, during the pandemic.
It will surely ensure plenty of food for thought!
The session is a part of a 24-hour event, on 15 August, which envisions to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
