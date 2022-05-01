Chhattisgarh: Man Tied Upside Down, Thrashed on Suspicion of Theft; 4 Arrested

A man was seen getting beaten up with sticks in a video after being tied upside down to a tree on suspicion of theft in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, the police said on Saturday, 30 April.

Mahavir Sooryavanshi, a watchman in a farmhouse, was thrashed by five people in a village that falls under the Sipat Police's jurisdiction in Bilaspur. He was also seen apologising repeatedly in the footage.