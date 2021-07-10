ADVERTISEMENT

Chattisgarh IPS Officer Charged With Corruption Now Booked for Sedition

GP Singh, booked over disproportionate assets is facing sedition for possessing documents to create communal unrest.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: <strong>The Quint</strong>)</p></div>
i

Days after he was charged with corruption, an IPS officer from Chhattisgarh has now been charged with sedition for allegedly possessing 'sensitive information' and 'inflammatory pieces of writing against the government'.

GP Singh, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch was suspended by earlier this week after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked him over disproportionate assets, The Indian Express (IE) reported.

The ACB, that had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh from 1-3 July, recovered the sensitive documents during the searches, an FIR filed in Raipur said according to IE.
Why the Sedition Case

According to the FIR file by the ACB in Raipur, Singh allegedly had secret analysis of various public representatives as well as documents carrying religious comments meant to instigate communal violence to target the govrnment.

“In an envelope, five pages, on which both sides are typed, have been found containing adverse comments on elected representatives, officials, policies of the government and plans,” the FIR said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

What are the Corruption Charges Against Singh?

Singh is facing the Income Tax probe over alleged benami transactions and acquired disproportionate assets across 15 locations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, according to IE.

Singh on Friday moved the Chhattisgarh High Court demanding a CBI probe into the issue, alleging danger to his life and demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

Who is GP Singh?

Singh was formerly the Additional Director General (ADG) of the ACB. He was also the Inspector General (IG), Raipur. Before he was suspended on 5 July, he also the head of the police training academy, according to the IE.

Published: 

