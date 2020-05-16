The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges of our post-COVID world.From 14 to 16 May, 2020, '#charcha2020' is hosting a total of nine plenary sessions, along with 16 parallel events to cover a broad range of topics in the development sector.At 9 am on 16 May, the opening plenary of Day 3 tackled ‘The Indian Economy’s Recovery Through Inclusive Growth’. The aptly-named ‘Chief Economists’ Panel’ consisted of Kaushik Basu, former Chief Economist of the World Bank, Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, India’s current Chief Economic Advisor, and Justin Yifu Lin, Former Chief Economist, World Bank.In Discussion with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Binny BansalThe second panel at 10 am covered a different side to how a crisis like this needs to be tackled: philanthropy. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon and Flipkart’s Binny Bansal were the speakers for this panel.Jayesh Parekh, entrepreneur and author of the book "What shall we do with all this money?" has researched several ultra high net worth Indians and explained how they have used their wealth to make their lives fulfilling.In the second session of Day 3 at 10 am , he interviewed Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon and Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, to discuss their beliefs on wealth, giving and how to balance the two.Through Kiran and Binny, the audience got a glimpse of how philanthropy in India is evolving, and the diverse motivations for giving at different stages in the journey of a philanthropist.Indian Economy - Recovery Through Inclusive GrowthWhile state and central government bodies are doing their best to provide ‘sustenance support’, and many past schemes have indeed lifted people from poverty, the current COVID-19 crisis has exposed millions of people who have been living at the margins of society.While most countries are deeply invested in controlling and finding a cure for the crisis, there is limited talk about the exit / reopening strategy to deal with the way it has exposed the precarious nature of so many persons’ existence.The current crisis provides an opportunity to revisit our economic growth strategy so as to pave the way for a more inclusive society – learning from the other countries, providing safety nets for the most vulnerable, while also building capacity in the economy and incorporating reforms in industrial sectors, thus safeguarding citizens against similar shocks.These three renowned economists came together to discuss how this can be achieved in India going forward.#Charcha2020: Join Faye, Barkha on Media at Frontlines of Justice We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.