As strong measures taken to contain COVID-19 show impact on the economy, small businesses and entrepreneurs find themselves in a fix. Both entrepreneurship and skilling strategies & solutions will go through changes due to the pandemic which has affected millions of people across the world. The need of the hour is to bring new innovations and ideas to strengthen the future for this important section of the economy. What does the future hold for the skilling and entrepreneurship sector?In a 3-day panel discussion by The Nudge Foundation, Charcha 2020 - 14 March-16 March - Experts will explore 'Skill development and entrepreneurship' post-COVID-19.The key topics of the panel discussions are - Opening Address: Skill development and entrepreneurship (14 May, 3:00 pm - 3:15 pm)Skilling for the Future (14 May, 3:15 pm - 3:30 pm)Innovative ideas to transform implementation strategies across the skilling value chain and the role of upskilling, reskilling and alternate killing (14 May, 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm)Emerging perspectives of funders in the backdrop of the economic crisis and the evolution of the funding landscape (14 May, 4:45 pm - 5:30 pm)Placements, jobs and livelihood opportunities for unorganised sector (14 May, 5:30 pm - 5:45 pm)Sectoral challenges and opportunities in the times of COVID-19 (14 May 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm)Rural entrepreneurship (14 May, 6:45 pm to 7 pm)Workforce aggregation platforms (15 May, 10:00 am - 10:30 am)Governance and policies to create an environment for accelerated recovery (15 May, 10:45 am - 11:00 am)Reverse migration, skilling at source or migration support at demand points to get the workers back (15 May, 11:00 am -11: 45 am)Enabling market structures to reduce gaps and externalities with a circular economy in skilling for better outcomes (15 May, 11:45 am to 12:30 pm)Innovation and digital transformation in the skilling sector (15 May, 1:00 pm to 1:15 pm)Employing disruptive thinking and platform economies to drive progress in the skilling sector (15 May,1:05 pm to 2: 00 pm)Enabling virtual learning for skilling at scale (15 May, 3:05 pm to 4: 00 pm)Inspirational storyCollaboratives/Collectives for mass entrepreneurship (15 May, 4:05 pm to 5: 00 pm)Need for a collaborative for mass entrepreneurship, success and challenges for collaboratives in mass entrepreneurship (15 May, 5:05 pm to 6:00 pm)Increasing the competitiveness of the middle of the pyramid entreprises and panel discussion on increasing the competitiveness of enterprises in the middle of the pyramid (16 May, 11:05 am to 12:00 pm)Keynote address on introduction to technology as an enabler (16 May, 12:05 pm to 1:00 pm)You can register for the panel event here.