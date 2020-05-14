Landmark events have historically been turning points in the way governments, businesses and people operate and they opened up new avenues of growth and innovation. COVID-19 has already led to new practices being adopted in education, remote-working, health etc. and has pushed us past old hurdles.As a new normal emerges, it makes us rethink social problems and come up with innovative ways to solve them. Will COVID-19 be a catalyst of change in the development sector?The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.The event will examine how government, academia, donors, funders, nonprofits, social enterprises can participate in collaborative action. Will COVID-19 be the catalyst for us to reimagine social problems and build innovative ways to solve them?#Charcha2020: Taking on the Challenges of Post-COVID WorldHere are the day wise sessions list for the social innovation panel event:Open Spaces for Innovation on Thursday, 14 May from 5 pm to 6 pm.Building the Innovation Ecosystem on Friday, 15 May from 10 am to 1 pm.Leveraging Open Ecosystems on Friday, 15 May from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.Opening Keynote address on Friday, 15 May from 5 pm to 5:30 pm.Accelerating Through Collaborative Action on Friday, 15 May from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm.Bringing Talent to the Sector on Friday, 15 May from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.Technology for Inclusive Development on Saturday, 16 May from 11 am to 12 pm.Closing Keynote address on Saturday, 16 May at 12 pm.The event will be held starting Thursday, 14 May and you can register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.