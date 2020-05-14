The last 12 months have seen large capital flows toward education-technology field in India. The COVID-19 crisis provides the perfect opportunity – can players seize it?The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.The event will examine private schools have fared in the field compared to public and what this means for business models in the ecosystem, and for student learning outcomes, consumer preferences in the education technology sector and innovation in the field.An important panel discussion is reimagining community/parents and their role - How do we react and respond to uncertainty. The event address some immediate concerns around college admissions, stream selection, board exams for children. But also more broadly, how does dealing with adversity equip kids to be in more control of their future.Here are the day wise sessions list for the education panel event. All sessions are held on 15 May:Fireside Chat will be held from 10 am to 11 am.Moment of Reckoning: Govt schools will be held from 11 am to 11:45 am.Ed-Tech: 1st Response to COVID-19 will be held from 12 pm to 12:45 pm.EdTech: Inflexion Point will be held from 12 pm to 12:45 pm.Budget private schools will be held from 1 pm to 1:45 pm.Reimagining teachers and their role will be held from 3 pm to 3:45 pm.Reimagining community/parents and their role will be held from 4 pm to 4:45 pm.MP as a FLN and COVID-19 Response: Case Study will be held from 5 pm to 5:45 pm.Innovative Financing for Education Sector: Time to step up? will be held from 6 pm to 6:45 pm.Building resilience will be held from 5 pm to 5:45 pm.Education-NGOs: Responding to COVID-19 crisis will be held from 6 pm to 6:45 PM. The event will be held starting Friday, 15 May and you can register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.