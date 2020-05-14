As India grapples with COVID-19 and its dangerous repercussions on the health care system, the ability to reinvent and realign healthcare strategies is more critical than ever before. With limited resources in place due to the lockdown imposed, the need of the hour is for the public and private sector to come together to make healthcare robust.Further, while COVID-19 overwhelms the entire health system, vulnerable groups with non-COVID-19 health issues face the brunt. How can we mitigate the impact on them and ensure access to healthcare for them?In a 3-day panel discussion by The Nudge Foundation, Charcha 2020 from 14 May to 16 May - Experts will discuss 'Building Resilient Health Systems' amid COVID-19.Piramal Swasthya is hosting the health theme and will bring together practitioners, thinkers, enablers, community leaders, policy makers from the health sector to chart a course for the country’s resurgence from this crisis.Aarogya Setu App Row: Health Surveillance or State Surveillance?COVID-19: The complete picture! Re-imagining the health sectorPolicymakers are responding to COVID-19 by trying to build resilient systems and rethinking health financing. On 14 May, from 5 pm-6:15 pm listen to them as they realign their strategies while responding to COVID-19.Beyond COVID-19: Mitigating its impact on vulnerable groupsThere are many on-ground challenges of facing a pandemic for administrators. How these forefront warriors navigate through COVID-19 and, minimize its impact on the vulnerable groups using limited resources? On 15 May, from 11.45 am-1 am, policymakers will discuss their response to the crisis.All the key topics of the panel discussions are -COVID-19: The complete picture! Re-imagining the health sector (14 May, from 5:00 pm to 6:15 pm) Learning and unlearning in the times of COVID-19 (14 May, from 6:40 pm to 7 pm)Beyond COVID-19: Mitigating its impact on vulnerable groups (15 May, from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm)Addressing the need for scalable, holistic, health-tech solutions (15 May, from 3:15 pm to 4:30)We are in this together! Learnings from global practitioners (15 May, from 5 pm to 6 pm)Gearing-up for a post-COVID-19 world! (16 May, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm)COVID-19: Navigating through the infodemic (16 May, 12 pm to 12:30 pm)You can register for the panel event here.COVID-19 Lockdown: How To Take Care Of Your Psycho-Social Health We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.