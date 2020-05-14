The novel coronavirus has affected migrant workers in an unprecedented way. It has become more important than ever to understand the needs of urban informal workers to serve them better during and post COVID-19 pandemic. Their contribution to our economy is huge and all stakeholders need to come together to plan out a strategy for the future of migrant workers and the overall informal sector. The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' from 14 March to 16 March - Where thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders are coming together to discuss 'The urban informal economy'. It be hosted by Omidyar Network India and World Resources Institute and will focus on the needs of informal workers and how they can be served better. Speakers on this track will include Madhav Pai from World Resources Institute, Union Leader Shashank Rao, Dr. Amita Bhide from TISS. All the key topics of the panel discussions are -Voices from the community (14 May, 4:00 pm to 4:50 pm)Lisa Bjorkman – Piped politics, contested waters (14 May, 4.40 pm)Migrant Workers – How many are there, where are their homes? (14 May, 5:20 pm)Identity as a key enabler for service delivery (15 May, 11:00 - 11:30 am)Improving affordable urban housing: community needs and state response (15 May, 11:30 am - 12:15 pm)Prepared communities for resilient futures (15 May, 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm)You can register for the events here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.