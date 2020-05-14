India’s government agencies, businesses, foundations, NGOs, and individuals have responded generously and rapidly to the needs of those affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.Throughout this crisis, the tireless work of nonprofits has been phenomenal. They have served as first responders delivering cooked food, rations, sanitation supplies and protective gear; as advocates for vulnerable populations, transgender communities, and the elderly; as amplifiers of government schemes; as communicators on preventive health and as mobilisers of resources, including cash, supplies, skills, services, and as innovators in policy and technology; and as guardians of our rights and freedoms.A lot has occurred in spite of India’s fragmented, arbitrary, often disabling regulatory landscape. What needs to change to allow our social sector to deliver to its fullest potential in response to COVID-19 and beyond?The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID-19 world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.#Charcha2020: Taking on the Challenges of Post-COVID WorldThe discussion will be followed by deep dives into each regulatory domain, focusing on answering participant questions on India’s laws and policies impacting the social sector. Not sure what the compliance requirements are? Need advice on a particular issue your organisation is facing? Not clear about recent changes to registration requirements? Concerned about proposed changes to CSR rules? Mystified by the requirements of the FCRA?Here are the day wise sessions list for the Non-Profit Regulatory panel event. All sessions are held on Friday, 15 MayIntroductory Session: What needs to change to allow the social sector to deliver to its full potential in responding to the crisis and beyond? This session will be held from 10 am to 11 am.Deep Dive into Corporate Social Responsibility: this session will be held from 11 am to 12 pm.Deep Dive into Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act: this session will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm.Deep Dive in Taxation: this session will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm.The event will be held starting Friday, 15 May and you can register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.