An unprecedented pandemic is sweeping the world and has affected millions of people so far. Amid the lockdown and disruptions, are we forgetting another pressing issue, climate change? In the coming years, climate change might affect India as much as the current pandemic if left unchecked. Even though the lockdown imposed by many countries including India has reduced the pollution levels and allowed nature to flourish again, the threat is big enough and we should start planning out a robust strategy for the post-COVID-19 period. We are already seeing countries relax environmental regulations allowing greater air, land and water pollution. What efforts can be made to stop this?In a 3-day panel discussion by The Nudge Foundation, Charcha 2020 - 14 March-16 March - Experts will explore 'Reimagining the future: Resilience and green recovery'.Corona Shows We're Not Ready for Security Threat of Climate Change'Rethinking Climate Response after the Pandemic' - Extreme weather conditions led to 495,000 human deaths across the world from 1999-2018. Due to the lockdown, CO2 emissions are likely to record an annual fall of 5.5 percent but it falls short of the needed 7.6 percent decline. This webinar panel discussion will focus on the technical, social, and political response needed at various levels to enhance climate action after the pandemic. Join it on 15 May from 4 pm to 5:15 pm. 'Livelihoods and Resilience of Small-Holder Farmers' - This important session will take place on 15 May between 12:05 pm to 1:00 pm.All the key topics of the panel discussions are - Climate finance for development outcomes – A renewed imperative (14 May, Time: 6 pm to 7:15 pm)Livelihoods and resilience of small-holder farmers (15 May, Time: 12:05 pm to 1pm)Rethinking climate response after the pandemic (15 May, Time: 4 pm to 5:15 pm)Assessing impacts in divergent ecosystems (15 May, Time: 6:05 pm to 7 pm)You can register for the panel event here.Climate Change Could Mean Abrupt Biodiversity Losses This Century We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.