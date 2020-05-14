Across the world, people are dealing with the coronavirus lockdown and the economic impact it is having on their lives. In India alone, around 200 million people will be pushed to poverty by the end of this year, with the deepest socio-economic burden being experienced by those experiencing rural poverty.How do we overcome this? How do we build an inclusive rural India?The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#Charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.Key themes that are being explored include poverty alleviation, role of communities in building rural lives, collaboration in job creation, and gender disparity as a hindrance for development, among others.#Charcha2020: Taking on the Challenges of Post-COVID WorldHere are the day wise sessions list for the panel events on rural development:Session 1: Holistic and inclusive rural development – 14 May, 2020 at 3:30 pmSession 2: Compassion during COVID-19 – 14 May, 2020 at 4:20 pmSession 3: Poverty alleviation through social mobilisation and institution building – 14 May, 2020 at 5:00 pmSession 4: Role of community institutions in inclusive rural development – 14 May, 2020 at 5:30 pmSession 5: Collaboration for creating rural jobs – 15 May, 2020 at 10:00 amSession 6: Burden of crisis on women and children & addressing inequalities – 15 May, 2020 at 11:40 amSession 7: Rural finance for inclusive development – 15 May, 2020 at 12:15Session 8: PURA (Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas) – 15 May, 2020 at 1:45Session 9: Scaling effectively – 15 May, 2020 at 3:00 pmSession 10: Empowering women in rural India – 15 May, 2020 at 4:05 pmSession 11: Role of Panchayati Raj during crisis – 15 May, 2020 at 5:00 pmYou can register for the events here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.