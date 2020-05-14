The COVID-19 pandemic is wiping away years of India’s developmental progress in weeks, the ability to reinvent ourselves and rebuild is more critical than ever before. Ensuring inclusive and equitable access to financial services is critical step for the economy to move forward.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.Key themes that are being explored are the impact of lack of financial agency in women, accelerating pathways for inclusive digital finance, financial inclusion being the backbone for business continuity particularly for MSMEs and impact of poor social protection delivery on the poor in the light of the current crisis and looking at systemic solutions that have to be prioritised beyond immediate relief.#Charcha2020: Taking on the Challenges of Post-COVID WorldAn important panel discussion is Gendered Lens on Financial Inclusion which will focus on building financial agency for women in a post COVID-19 environment, identifying interventions, stakeholders, and approaches to create financial security and agency for women in the current climate.Here are the day wise sessions list for the financial inclusion panel eventGendered Lens on Financial Inclusion: the theme for the event is “building financial agency for women in a post COVID-19 environment”. The event will be on held on Thursday, 14 May from 5 PM to 7 PM.Digital Financial Inclusion: the theme for the event is “accelerating Innovations and pathways for inclusive digital finance”. The event will be held on Friday, 15 May from 10 AM to 12 PM.Ideathon: the theme for the event is “innovations in financial Inclusion” where panelist will discuss the scope of digital finance in the post COVID-19 world. The event will be held on Friday, 15 May from 3 PM to 5 PM.Financial Inclusion for Social Protection: A panel discussion to understand the impact of poor social protection delivery on the vulnerable in the light of the current crisis and looking at systemic solutions that have to be prioritised beyond immediate relief. The event will be held on Saturday, 16 May from 11 AM to 1 PM.The event will be held starting Thursday, 14 May and you can register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.