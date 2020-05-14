The novel coronavirus provides the clean energy sector a unique opportunity – to hit refresh on their communication strategy. For the energy sector, transferring coronavirus panic to climate panic could result in much-needed action.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world. Registration link for this panel event can be found below.For the energy track, Dalberg will host experts to explore how to interweave the clean energy agenda into India’s economic response. The sessions will also focus on COVID-19’s impact on high-impact fields such as decentralized energy, green transport and clean cooking solutions.#Charcha2020: Taking on the Challenges of Post-COVID WorldHere are the day wise sessions list for the energy panel events:Panel on the role of clean energy agenda in post-COVID economic recovery – 14 May, 2020 at 4:00 pmClean Energy Innovation Spotlights – 14 May, 2020 at 5:00 pmPanel discussion on decentralized energy – 14 May, 2020 at 6:00 pmPanel discussion on coronavirus as a communications opportunity for the energy sector – 15 May, 2020 at 4:00 pmPanel discussion on clean cooking solutions – 15 May, 2020 at 5:00 pmFireside chat on the future of green transport systems in India – 15 May, 2020 at 6:00 pmYou can register for the event here. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.