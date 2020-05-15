The size and complexity of India’s developmental challenges, especially at a time like the novel coronavirus pandemic, requires all the stakeholders in the ecosystem to come together and bring their collective energy to collaborate.The conversation needs to begin now so that we are not too late to take action.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world.From 14 to 16 May, 2020, '#charcha2020' will host nine plenary sessions and 16 parallel events to cover the broad range of topics in the development sector.On Friday, 15 May, in the opening plenary session at 9 am, speakers namely Deepali Khanna, managing director, Asia, Rockefeller Foundation; Vidya Shah, CEO, Edelgive Foundation; Pradeep Nair, regional director, Ford Foundation and Geeta Goel, country director, India, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation held a panel discussion on ‘Evolving Role of Foundations in India's Development Journey.’The Quint’s Senior Executive Editor Rohit Khanna moderated the session.Deepali Khanna, managing director, Asia, Rockefeller Foundation, mentioned how her foundation has being working in collaboration with different firms to get a sense of what is going on in different communities.“We are trying to see how we can continue to ensure how electricity is reaching the 270 villages where we had offered solutions,” she said.Meanwhile, Vidya Shah, CEO, Edelgive Foundation on the challenges being faced by her foundation, said, “One of the things that we have faced as soon as the crisis broke out was to use a humanitarian lens rather than just a health lens because we don’t have capability around health as a foundation.”Describing the situation of migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said, “As soon as migrants started fleeing for their homes, the crisis became of a very very different nature and that was because there was a sense that we had just abandoned scores of people to just find their way out of this crisis.”Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on World Economy Beyond COVIDLater in the day at 2 pm, Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus who is the founder of Grameen will a hold a fireside chat on ‘Going Back to the Tabula Rasa’ along with Arun Seth, board member, NarayanaHealth, HelpAge, The/Nudge who is the moderator of the session.The current crisis has pushed policymakers, academicians, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to delve upon envisioning a new world economy that is socially and environmentally conscious.There has been strong criticism and inertia from a larger part of the community to achieve this, as it resets the development index, affecting the power dynamics globally. While there has always been the debate of choosing recovery and rebuilding from scratch, Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in ‘charcha 2020’ will share his opinion on the world economy beyond this pandemic.Further, in ‘Kal aaj aur kal,’ a panel discussion scheduled at 7 pm, four stalwarts would share their perspective and experience of the impact of the pandemic on the strategy, operations, culture within their organisations and beyond.They will also deliberate on how the nonprofits have been able to leverage resources and network to minimise the risks and achieve the overall serving purpose and would thus lead in the direction of adapting to the new normal.While the session will be moderated by Ujwal Thakar, CEO, Pratham Education, the speakers include Madhav Chavan, co-founder and CEO, Pratham; Safeena Hussain, founder and executive director, Educate Girls; Shridhar Venkat, CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation; Matthew Spacie, founder, Magic Bus.The fourth plenary session is a performance by Grammy Award Winning Composer and Environmentalist Ricky Kej which is scheduled at 8 pm. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.