The size and complexity of India’s developmental challenges, especially at a time like the novel coronavirus pandemic, requires all the stakeholders in the ecosystem to come together and bring their collective energy to collaborate.The conversation needs to begin now so that we are not too late to take action.The/Nudge Foundation is hosting '#charcha2020' - a platform to bring together thinkers, researchers, practitioners, enablers, policymakers, communicators, philanthropists and community leaders to address the toughest challenges in a post-COVID world.#Charcha2020: Climate Response & Green Recovery Amid COVID-19From May 14 to 16, 2020, '#charcha2020' will host nine plenary sessions and 16 parallel events to cover the broad range of topics in the development sector. In the opening plenary on 14 May, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar will be in conversation with Amit Chandra, Managing Director of Bain Capital. Chandra will speak to Kumar about the need for such a platform given that developmental problems of a country are multi-dimensional in nature and require concerted, collaborative efforts. They will also discuss how the development sector and government should work closely with each other, driving collective action and impact at scale.#Charcha2020: How to Empower the Poor Amid COVID-19 PandemicKailash Satyarthi To Close Day One SessionsThe closing session for day one, is scheduled to be held later in the day at 7 pm by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.Satyarthi would be speaking about how the existing disparities and inequalities for the most vulnerable have exacerbated manifold during the COVID-19 pandemic.He would further talk about how applied compassion can play a transformative role at this critical juncture for policy makers, businesses, international donor agencies, civil society actors, law enforcement agencies and public at large to collectively tide over this crisis so that the vulnerable particularly the most marginalized children and their communities are not left behind.#Charcha2020: Join Discussion on Digital Future of Indian Courts