Char Dham Highway Widening: Defence Needs Over Environmental? SC in Predicament

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 November, was told by the Union government that the expansion of the Char Dham Highway is in the interest of national security while China is building wider roads and structures on the other side of the border.

The arguments were made while the court was hearing a plea by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) against the government's plan to widen the Char Dham Highway up to 10 metre, as against the mandated 5.5 metre.

The NGO, Green Doon, in its plea opposing the widening of the highway, cited the massive landslides and other environmental disasters that have resulted due to felling of trees and destruction of ecosystems for infrastructure projects.